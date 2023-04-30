4.1-magnitude quake hits J&K

Meanwhile, an official spokesman in a statement issued here said that the J&K administration had decided to set up state-of-art Emergency Operation Centers (EOC) in all 20 districts to minimise the damage caused by natural disasters as it falls in a high seismic zone, and is also highly prone to flood damage.

The process of construction of the EOC has been started in Budgam district which would have a complete disaster management plan under National Disaster Management Plan (NDMP) 2019 and it would be implemented in all districts.

The J&K government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with NDMA, Government of India, for the implementation of an Emergency Response Support System (ERSS) to coordinate disaster calls in Dial No 112.