44 DVCs established at Gram Panchayat level across J&K

Srinagar: To empower Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) at Gram Panchayat level, 44 Digital village Centres (DVCs) have been established, two in each district, , across the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

Under this mission, 44 Panchayat Ghars were identified by concerned District Commissioners. The DVCs were established in these Panchayat Ghars and were equipped with IT infrastructure, other equipments and all connectivity.