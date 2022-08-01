458 yatris leave Jammu for Amarnath

Jammu: The 32nd batch of 458 yatris left Jammu for the twin base camps of the 3880-metre-high cave shrine of Amarnath in south Kashmir, officials said Monday.

The 458 yatris left Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas here in a convoy of 21 vehicles amid heavy security Monday morning, they said.

They said 164 yatris heading for Baltal were the first to leave the camp in eight vehicles followed by the second convoy of 13 vehicles carrying 294 yatris for Pahalgam.