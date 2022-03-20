46% unemployment figure of J&K flies in the face of Govt claims: NC

In a statement Party's State Spokesperson Imran Nabi Dar said the Data published by the premier government agency flies in the face of the Central and incumbent J&K government's claims on swelling employment opportunities in Jammu and Kashmir.

“The report has not caught us by surprise. We have been saying this all this while that the unemployment charts have soared since the reading down of Article 370 on August 5, 2019. What is worrying here is that the figures have made a quantum jump from previous levels,” he said.

Imran added that the magnitude of the joblessness can be assessed by the fact that the key recruiting agency, the JKSSB has collected Rs 77 crore as examination fees between March 2016 and September 2020 from job hunting candidates, according to an RTI application.