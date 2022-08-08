48 DySPs placed in Selection Grade

Jammu: J&K Home Department on Monday placed forty-eight Deputy Superintendents of Police (Executive) in the Selection Grade (non functional). These DySPs also included two retired officers.
“On the recommendations of the Selection Committee, sanction is hereby accorded to the release of Selection Grade (on notional basis) - Level-10-A (56600-179800) of the pay matrix, in favour of three officers viz., Aijaz Ahmad Malik with effect from July 4, 2013; Tanveer Ahmad, DySP (retired) with effect from February 4, 2009 and Gh Mohd Sheikh, DySP (retired) September 1, 2010 on the analogy of their seniors/juniors placed in Selection Grade of DySP vide Government Order No l95-Home of 2020 dated September 22, 2020, with the same terms and conditions, as laid down in the ibid Government Order,” read the order issued by Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary) Home Raj Kumar Goyal.
Sanction has also been accorded to the release of Selection Grade - Level-10-A (56600-179800) of the Pay Matrix, in favour of forty-five other officers.
Among them DySPs Parshotam Lal, Mohd Aslam, Swam Singh, Nissar Hussain, A H Mohd, Veer Singh, Vijay Paul Singh and Jamrood Singh will get Selection grade with effect from September 7, 2016.
In favour of DySP Mohd Tufail, Selection grade will be released with effect from December 1, 2016 while DySPs Abdul Rashid Khan and Abdul Majid Rather will get it with effect from April 1, 2017 and July 1, 2017 respectively.
DySPs Farooq Ahmad, Adil Hussain, Pranav Mahajan, Bashir Ahmed Teli, Bodh Raj, Lazar Khandayare, Kamlesh Shoor, Raj inder Kumar, Abdul Maajid Magray and Owais Ahmad Wani will get it with effect from August 9, 2017 while DySP Mohd Ameen Bhat will get it with effect from November 1, 2018.
DySPs Bhupinder Kumar, Tussif Ahmed and Tahir Amin Sheikh will get it with effect from January 17, 2019 while DySPs Irshad Ahmad Ahanger and Shahid Nahiem will get it with effect from February 1, 2020.
DySPs Ashiq Hussain Malik, Shahjhan Choudhary, Imran Malik, Mudassar Hussain, Khalid Ashraf, Sagara Singh, Anita Pawar, Bashir Ahmad, Reyaz Ahmad, Shafiq Ahmad, Joginder Singh, Suraj Singh, Manzoor Hussain, Khurshid Ahmad and Ghulam Hassan Bhat will get it with effect from February 28, 2020.
DySPs Gulzar Rashid Magray, Surinder Singh and Mohd Hussain are going to get it with effect from July 1, 2021. “These placements shall be subject to the outcome of writ petitions pending, if any, before any competent court of law,” the order added.