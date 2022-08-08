48 DySPs placed in Selection Grade

Jammu: J&K Home Department on Monday placed forty-eight Deputy Superintendents of Police (Executive) in the Selection Grade (non functional). These DySPs also included two retired officers.

“On the recommendations of the Selection Committee, sanction is hereby accorded to the release of Selection Grade (on notional basis) - Level-10-A (56600-179800) of the pay matrix, in favour of three officers viz., Aijaz Ahmad Malik with effect from July 4, 2013; Tanveer Ahmad, DySP (retired) with effect from February 4, 2009 and Gh Mohd Sheikh, DySP (retired) September 1, 2010 on the analogy of their seniors/juniors placed in Selection Grade of DySP vide Government Order No l95-Home of 2020 dated September 22, 2020, with the same terms and conditions, as laid down in the ibid Government Order,” read the order issued by Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary) Home Raj Kumar Goyal.