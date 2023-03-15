5 CRPF personnel injured in road mishap

Ramban: Five Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel including four Assistant Sub Inspectors sustained injuries in a road accident at Tikri in Udhampur district on Srinagar- Jammu National Highway Wednesday morning.
Police sources said a Jammu bound rashly and negligently driven truck bearing registration number PB06B-7355 lost control on vehicle and collided with a CRPF vehicle (Eicher) bearing registration number JK02BN- 6560 in Mand area of Tikri on highway resulting in five CRPF personals including four officers sustained injuries.
They said injured CRPF persons were shifted to Narayana Hospital Kakryal, Katra for treatment where their condition is stated out of danger.
Police identified the injured CRPF personnel as Assistant Sub Inspectors, Brij Lal, Govind Raj, Silver Raj , Romesh Kumar and Selection Grade , Ashok Kumar.