5 CRPF personnel injured in road mishap

Ramban: Five Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel including four Assistant Sub Inspectors sustained injuries in a road accident at Tikri in Udhampur district on Srinagar- Jammu National Highway Wednesday morning.

Police sources said a Jammu bound rashly and negligently driven truck bearing registration number PB06B-7355 lost control on vehicle and collided with a CRPF vehicle (Eicher) bearing registration number JK02BN- 6560 in Mand area of Tikri on highway resulting in five CRPF personals including four officers sustained injuries.