5 JKAS officers recalled

Jammu: The government has recalled five Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service (JKAS) officers from Ladakh.
It also placed services of eight other Time Scale officers of the JKAS at the disposal of Ladakh on deputation basis.
As per the GAD order, the deputation of these officers would be for a period of two years or till they are recalled, whichever is earlier.
Five JKAS officers recalled from Ladakh to J&K included Manu Hansa, Nasir Mahmood Khan, Chand Singh, Jaffar Hussain Sheikh and Ashwani Hansa.
As per the GAD order, these officers would join in J&K after being properly relieved by the competent authority in Ladakh.
Consequent upon their recall, the services of eight Time Scale officers of JKAS have been placed at the disposal of Ladakh on deputation basis.
They include Mukhtar Ahmad, awaiting orders of adjustment in the GAD; Musharraf Ali Haf, BDO Gundana (Doda); Muzaffer Hussain Wani, BDO, Kulgam; Abdul Majid, ALC, Shopian; Shakeel Ahmad, DSWO Poonch; Tariq Ahmad Malik, BDO Larnoo; Manoj Kumar, BDO Trigam, Kishtwar and Muhammad Hanief, BDO Balakote.
It was further ordered that the lien and promotion prospects of the officers would remain with their parent department during the period of deputation and they would be entitled to avail incentives as might be made available in due course of time.
“They shall be deemed to have been relieved with immediate effect with the directions to report to the GAD, Ladakh, for further posting,” read the GAD order.