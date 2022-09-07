5 JKAS officers transferred, posted

Jammu: The government on Wednesday ordered the transfers and postings of five Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service (JKAS) officers with immediate effect.

As per GAD order, Sandesh Kumar Sharma, JKAS, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Billawar, holding additional charge of Sub Registrar, Billawar has been transferred and posted as Special Secretary to the Government Revenue Department.

Tilak Raj, JKAS, Additional Deputy Commissioner Basohli, holding additional charge of Sub-Registrar, Basohli has been transferred and posted as Programme Officer, ICDS Project, Udhampur against an available vacancy.