5 JKAS officers transferred, posted

Jammu: The government on Wednesday ordered the transfers and postings of five Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service (JKAS) officers with immediate effect.
As per GAD order, Sandesh Kumar Sharma, JKAS, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Billawar, holding additional charge of Sub Registrar, Billawar has been transferred and posted as Special Secretary to the Government Revenue Department.
Tilak Raj, JKAS, Additional Deputy Commissioner Basohli, holding additional charge of Sub-Registrar, Basohli has been transferred and posted as Programme Officer, ICDS Project, Udhampur against an available vacancy.
Ravi Mohan Khajuria, JKAS, Additional Secretary to the Government, Revenue Department has been transferred and posted as Registrar, District Udhampur, against an available vacancy.
Ajeet Singh, JKAS, Chief Executive Officer, Tourism Development Authority, Bani-Basohli with Headquarter at Basohli has been transferred and posted as Additional Deputy Commissioner, Basohli. He will also hold charge of the posts of Chief Executive Officer, Tourism Development Authority, Bani-Basohli and Sub-Registrar Basohli, in addition to his own duties, till further orders.
Vinay Khosla, JKAS, Additional Secretary in the J&K Services Selection Board has been transferred and posted as Additional Deputy Commissioner, Billawar. He will also hold the charge of the post of Sub-Registrar, Billawar, in addition to his own duties, till further orders.