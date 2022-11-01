5 JKAS officers transferred, posted

Jammu: In a minor rejig in the civil administration, the government on Tuesday ordered the transfers and postings of five Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service (JKAS) officers with immediate effect.

As per GAD order, Kusum Badyal, JKAS, Secretary in the Industries & Commerce Department has been transferred and posted as Secretary in ARI & Training Department.

Nitu Gupta, JKAS, Additional Commissioner, State Taxes (Administration and Enforcement), Jammu, is transferred and posted as Secretary in the Finance Department.