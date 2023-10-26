5 Junior scale JKAS officers transferred, posted

Jammu: J&K government has assigned a Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service (JKAS) officer an additional charge while through a separate order, five Junior scale JKAS officers have been transferred and posted, with immediate effect.

“In the interest of administration, Fayaz Ahmad Fayaz, JKAS, Joint Director, Hospitality and Protocol, Kashmir, shall hold the charge of the post of Joint Director, Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, Kashmir, in addition to his own duties, till further orders,” read an order issued by GAD Commissioner Secretary Sanjeev Verma.

As per another order, Dr Neha Sharma, Junior scale JKAS, Tehsildar (Hqr) with AIGR, Jammu has been transferred and posted as Under Secretary in the J&K Services Selection Board.

Mohammad Rafie, Junior scale JKAS, Excise & Taxation Officer, Eradication Wing, Jammu has been transferred and his services have been placed at the disposal of the Social Welfare department.

Mohammad Iqbal Mir, Junior scale JKAS, Under Secretary to the Government, School Education department has been transferred and his services have been placed at the disposal of the Cooperatives department.

Rubia Afroz Inqalabi, Junior scale JKAS, Under Secretary to the Government, Higher Education department has been transferred and her services have been placed at the disposal of the Rural Development department.

Jahid Azad, Junior scale JKAS, BDO, Chitragam, Shopian has been transferred and his services have been placed at the disposal of the Tourism department.