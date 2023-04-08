5 KPDCL engineers transferred, posted

Jammu: Kashmir Power Distribution Corporation Limited (KPDCL) Saturday ordered the transfers and postings of five Engineers with immediate effect.
“In the interest of administration and smooth functioning of the Kashmir Power DISCOM, the transfer/posting of these Engineers are hereby ordered with immediate effect,” read an order issued by the Managing Director KPDCL Yasin M Choudhary.
As per order, Engineer Shamim Ahmad in-charge Executive Engineer of ED-Kupwara has been transferred and posted to ED-Kulgam vice Engineer Showkat Ahmad Bhat. However, he will also hold the additional charge of ED-Shopian, thus relieving Engineer Mohammad Rashid in-charge Executive Engineer from the additional charge. Engineer Showkat Ahmad Bhat in-charge Executive Engineer of ED-Kulgam has been transferred and posted to ED-Kupwara vice Engineer Shamim Ahmad.
Engineer Mohammad Hussain Shah in-charge Executive Engineer of Project Division Right Srinagar will also hold the additional charge of ED-Handwara till further orders, thus relieving Engineer Shamim Ahmad in-charge Executive Engineer from the additional charge.