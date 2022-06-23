5-member panel to coordinate G-20 meetings in J&K

Jammu: Union Territory of J&K is among the venues chosen by the Ministry for External Affairs (MEA) for G-20 meetings during the Summit of the high-profile grouping to be hosted by India in 2023.
In this connection, the J&K government on Thursday constituted a five-member committee for overall coordination of G-20 meetings to be held in the Union Territory of J&K.
The committee will comprise Principal Secretary to the Government, Housing & Urban Development Department as chairman while Commissioner/Secretary to the Government Transport Department; Administrative Secretary, Tourism Department; Hospitality & Protocol Department and Culture Department as its members.
Principal Secretary to the Government, Housing & Urban Development Department has also been nominated as UT level Nodal Officer to coordinate the arrangements for G-20 meetings in the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.