52 J&K, Ladakh officers figure in AGMUT IFS officers’ inter-se seniority list

Jammu: Fifty-two officers of Union Territories of J&K and Ladakh have figured in the inter-se seniority list of 169 Indian Forest Service (IFS) officers of AGMUT cadre.
As per a communiqué issued by the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, consequent upon proclamation of J&K Reorganization Act, 2019, J&K Reorganization (Amendment) Act, 2021 and fixation of IFS Cadre Strength Rules of AGMUT Cadre of IFS including UT of J&K and UT of Ladakh by DoPT vide their notification dated March 9, 2022 and IFS officers who are in service as on July 1, 2022, this inter-se- seniority of IFS officers of AGMUT cadre (including UT of J&K and UT of Ladakh) has been prepared.
The notification, however, has specified that on the basis of available gradation list, seniority list up to 2015 batch of IFS officers of AGMUT cadre has been prepared.
“The seniority list also consists of tentative inter-se-seniority for the batch 2016 onwards of IFS officers of AGMUT cadre. However, the final inter se seniority of officers of 2016 and onward batches may undergo change as per their position in the Gradation List for these batches, once finalised,” the notification mentioned.
IFS officers from J&K and Ladakh UTs, who have figured in the inter-se seniority list Indian Forest Service (IFS) officers of AGMUT cadre, include Mohit Gera, Neelu Gera, Roshan Jaggi, Biswajit Kumar Singh, Jignet Takpa, Suresh Kumar Gupta, Sarvesh Rai, T S Ashok Kumar, Asaf Mahmood, Sanjay Kumar Sinha, Rajeev Kumar Tiwari, Vasu Yadav, J Frankoi, Brij Mohan Sharma, T Rabi Kumar, Sandeep Kujur, Chturbhuj Behera, S Senthil Kumar, Roop Avtar Kaur, Preet Pal Singh, Naveen Kumar Shah, K Ramesh Kumar, Praveen Kumar Raghaw, Shally Ranjan, B Balaji, S Rakesh Kumar, Samuel Changkija, K Anandh.
V S Senthil Kumar, M K Kumar, Irfan Rasool Wani, Showkat Ali Chaudhary, Sajad Hussain Mufti, Tawheed Ahmad Deva, B Mohandass, Syed Nadeem Hussain, Irfan Ali Shah, Vivek Verma, Sat Paul, Jitendra Kumar Singh, Arashdeep Singh, Mohammad Sajid Sultan, Anup Kumar Soni, Shaveta Jandial, Neelima Shah, Jyotsana, Rahul Singh, Mohan Chaudhary, Alok Kumar Maurya, Navneet Singh, Suresh Manda and Rushal Garg too have figured in this list of 169 officers issued by the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change today.