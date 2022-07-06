52 J&K, Ladakh officers figure in AGMUT IFS officers’ inter-se seniority list

Jammu: Fifty-two officers of Union Territories of J&K and Ladakh have figured in the inter-se seniority list of 169 Indian Forest Service (IFS) officers of AGMUT cadre.

As per a communiqué issued by the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, consequent upon proclamation of J&K Reorganization Act, 2019, J&K Reorganization (Amendment) Act, 2021 and fixation of IFS Cadre Strength Rules of AGMUT Cadre of IFS including UT of J&K and UT of Ladakh by DoPT vide their notification dated March 9, 2022 and IFS officers who are in service as on July 1, 2022, this inter-se- seniority of IFS officers of AGMUT cadre (including UT of J&K and UT of Ladakh) has been prepared.