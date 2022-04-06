5488 passengers in Ladakh avail subsidised air services

Officials in the Civil Aviation Department of Ladakh stated that during the winters of 2021-22 over 2108 passengers were airlifted in around 90 sorties.

The AN-32 operated in Jammu-Kargil and Srinagar-Kargil sectors. This year the operations of AN-32 were made online through the ticketing portal of the Civil Aviation Department of Ladakh.

All bookings, cancellations, and rescheduling of the operations were online thereby ensuring complete transparency, complete digital transactions, and convenience to the general public. Around 350 senior citizens and 700 women availed the services.