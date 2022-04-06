5488 passengers in Ladakh avail subsidised air services

Srinagar: Amid the closure of 434-km long Srinagar-Leh national highway during winter months more than 5000 passengers availed subsidised air services in Ladakh during this period since December, officials said.
Every year the UT Administration presses the Indian Air Force AN-32 into service during the winter months to facilitate the people in need of any medical emergency or work.
Officials in the Civil Aviation Department of Ladakh stated that during the winters of 2021-22 over 2108 passengers were airlifted in around 90 sorties.
The AN-32 operated in Jammu-Kargil and Srinagar-Kargil sectors. This year the operations of AN-32 were made online through the ticketing portal of the Civil Aviation Department of Ladakh.
All bookings, cancellations, and rescheduling of the operations were online thereby ensuring complete transparency, complete digital transactions, and convenience to the general public. Around 350 senior citizens and 700 women availed the services.
In the subsidised helicopter service of the UT Administration, around 3380 passengers availed air services. The UT Administration operates two choppers under the subsidised air transport service.
During the financial year, the helicopter service provided a medical evacuation facility to 53 emergency cases that were required to be shifted to tertiary medical care hospitals outside the UT of Ladakh.
Medical evacuations, concerning labourers and the economically weak were undertaken without any cost.