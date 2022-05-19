55 StartUps registered with ISRO, 75 students' satellites being launched: Dr Jitendra Singh

During the meeting, Dr Jitendra Singh conducted a thorough review of draft agenda of the State S&T Ministers Conference to be held in near future and venues like Srinagar, Shimla, Bengaluru and Ahmedabad were discussed for the first ever National Science Conclave.

The Union Minister said that this in itself was a great and a path-breaking progress considering the fact that for all these years, the Department of Space and the ISRO were working without being accessible to others and over two years back, the announcement to open them to private players was hailed by the media as “unlocking" of the Indian Space sector. This, he said, could be possible only because PM Modi had the courage and the conviction to take out of the box decisions in the interest of the nation and to break the obsolete taboos of the past.

Dr Jitendra further informed that out of 55 proposals, 29 were satellite related, 10 for Space Applications and Products, 8 related to Launch Vehicle and 8 about Ground Systems and Research. He said, 9 proposals from the Start-ups were expected to be completed by 2022-23.