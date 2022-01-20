56 JKPS officers to retire this year

“It is hereby notified that these members of the Jammu and Kashmir Police (Gazetted) Service would retire on attaining the age of superannuation during the year 2022,” reads a notification of the Home Department.

Earlier, the General Administration Department had issued a list of 36 JKAS officers, who were due to retire this year.

Among the retiring JKAS officers include Director, Youth Services, and Sports, J&K, Gazanffer Ali; Secretary, Housing and Urban Development Department, Farooq Ahmed Shah; Commissioner State Taxes, J&K, ShowkatAijazBhat; Member J&K Special Tribunal, Jammu, Anuradha Rani; Additional District Development Commissioner, Ganderbal, Muzaffar Ahmed Peer; ADC Shopian, Muhammad Yousuf Mir; Managing Director, J&K SC, ST, and OBC Development Corporation and Vice Chairman Srinagar Development Authority, Bashir Ahmed Lone; ADC Samba Tilak Raj Sharma, Joint Director Information, Kashmir, Inam-ul-HaqSiddique, Deputy Director Information, Jammu, Gul Hassan Kraipak.