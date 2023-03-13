5.9 million tonnes lithium ore discovered in J&K: Minister informs Rajya Sabha

New Delhi: Union Minister of Mines, Coal and Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi Monday said 5.9 million tonnes of lithium ore.

In a written reply in the Rajya Sabha, Joshi said that the GSI carried out a G3 stage mineral exploration project during Field Season 2020- 21 and 2021-22 in Salal-Haimna areas of Reasi district of Jammu and Kashmir and estimated an inferred resource (G3) of 5.9 million tonnes of lithium ore.

He said that the report had been handed over to the J&K government.

Joshi said that the GSI proposes to carry out more exploration activities in J&K for identifying lithium resources.

“The estimated value of lithium in J&K will be estimated on completion of further exploration,” he said.

Geological Survey of India (GSI) generates baseline geoscience data through mapping, for example geological, geochemical, geophysical, which is prerequisite for identifying the potential area for systematic mineral exploration.