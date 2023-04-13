6 DySPs promoted; 1 Inspector promoted as DySP

Jammu: J&K government Thursday promoted six Deputy Superintendents of Police (DySPS) by placing them in the Selection Grade (non functional) while one Inspector was promoted as DySP.

Six DySPs placed in the Selection Grade (Ministerial) included Parkasho Devi; Hamid Ullah Rah; Fayaz Ahmad Banday; Abdul Majid Malla; Raman Kumar and Lateef Ahmad. “In terms of the Jammu and Kashmir Police (Gazetted) Service Recruitment Rules, 2002, notified vide SRO 132 dated April 3, 2002, read with Government Order No.653-Home(P) of 2017 dated June 7, 2017, sanction is hereby accorded to the release of Selection Grade of Deputy Superintendent of Police (Ministerial), (Non-functional) - Level 10-A (56600-179800) of the Pay Matrix, in favour of these officers,” read an order issued by Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary) Home Raj Kumar Goyal, mentioning the dates of release Selection grade in their favour.