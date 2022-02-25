6 J&K Sectt gazetted service employees get senior scale

Jammu: The government Friday released senior scale (non-functional) in favour of six employees of J&K Secretariat (Gazetted) Service-II under Non-Functional (Monetary) Scheme (NFS).

“In terms of the Non-Functional (Monetary) Scheme (NFS) notified vide SRO-198 dated April 25, 2018, the sanction is hereby accorded to the release of senior scale (non-functional) Level 11 (Rs 67700-208700) in favour of these members of the J&K Secretariat (Gazetted) Service-II,” read a GAD order.