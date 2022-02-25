6 J&K Sectt gazetted service employees get senior scale

Jammu: The government Friday released senior scale (non-functional) in favour of six employees of J&K Secretariat (Gazetted) Service-II under Non-Functional (Monetary) Scheme (NFS).
“In terms of the Non-Functional (Monetary) Scheme (NFS) notified vide SRO-198 dated April 25, 2018, the sanction is hereby accorded to the release of senior scale (non-functional) Level 11 (Rs 67700-208700) in favour of these members of the J&K Secretariat (Gazetted) Service-II,” read a GAD order.
These employees included Farooq Ahmad, ShakeelHussain, Mushtaq Ahmad Wani, Rakesh Sharma, MirzaShahid Ali Beigh, and TrilokiNathKoul.
Koul would get this scale with effect from January 1, 2022, while the other five employees would get this scale with effect from July 1, 2021.