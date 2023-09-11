6 JKAS officers transferred, posted

Jammu: The government Monday ordered the transfers and postings of six Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service (JKAS) officers with immediate effect.

As per GAD order, Mudasir Ahmad, JKAS, Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Gurez, holding additional charge of Sub-Registrar, Gurez, has been transferred and posted as Assistant Commissioner Panchayat, Kupwara, against an available vacancy.

Mukhtiar Ahmed Ahanger, JKAS, awaiting orders of adjustment in the office of Deputy Commissioner, Anantnag has been transferred and posted as Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Gurez, He will also hold the additional charge of the post of Sub-Registrar, Gurez, till further orders.

Chander Kant Bhagat, JKAS, DPO, Poonch has been transferred and posted as Sub-Registrar, Jammu (South), against an available vacancy.

Mushtaq Ahmad Bhat, JKAS, Deputy Secretary to the Government, Revenue Department, has been transferred and posted as Assistant Commissioner Panchayat, Baramulia, vice Gulzar Ahmad, JKAS, who will await further orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department.

Yasmeen Jan, JKAS, Private Secretary in the Information Technology Department, has been transferred and posted as Personnel Officer, Associated Hospitals, Srinagar, vice Shaheena Khan, JKAS, who will await further orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department.

Further Anju Anand, JKAS, Assistant Settlement Officer, Jammu, will hold the additional charge of the post of Sub-Registrar, R.S. Pura, till further orders, relieving Seema Parihar, JKAS, Sub-Divisional Magistrate, R S Pura of the additional charge of the post.

Through a separate GAD order, Rouf Ahmad Lone, Junior Scale JKAS, Tehsildar, D H Pora has been transferred and posted as Under Secretary to the Government, Home Department.