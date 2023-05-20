6 Jr scale JKAS officers among 7 transferred

Jammu: The government has ordered the transfers and postings of seven officers, including six Junior Scale Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service (JKAS) officers, with immediate effect.
As per GAD order, Neha Bakshi, Junior Scale JKAS, Under Secretary to the Government, Information Technology Department has been transferred and posted as Under Secretary to the Government, School Education Department.
Tahira Tabassum, Junior Scale JKAS, Under Secretary to the Government, Tribal Affairs Department has been transferred and her services are placed at the disposal of Social Welfare Department while Meenakshi Jasrotia, Junior Scale JKAS, awaiting orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department has been transferred and her services are placed at the disposal of Cooperatives Department.
Huma Khan, Junior Scale JKAS, awaiting orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department has been transferred and her services are placed at the disposal of Chief Electoral Officer, J&K and Tajamul Yousuf, Junior Scale JKAS, Under Secretary in the office of Chief Secretary, has been transferred and his services are placed at the disposal of Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department.
Mohammad Arif Lone, Junior Scale JKAS, Assistant Director, Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs, Rajouri has been transferred and his services are placed at the disposal of the Tourism Department.
Mohammad Iqbal Lone, Under Secretary to the Government, Health and Medical Education Department has been transferred and posted as Under Secretary to the Government, Tribal Affairs Department.