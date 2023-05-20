6 Jr scale JKAS officers among 7 transferred

Jammu: The government has ordered the transfers and postings of seven officers, including six Junior Scale Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service (JKAS) officers, with immediate effect.

As per GAD order, Neha Bakshi, Junior Scale JKAS, Under Secretary to the Government, Information Technology Department has been transferred and posted as Under Secretary to the Government, School Education Department.

Tahira Tabassum, Junior Scale JKAS, Under Secretary to the Government, Tribal Affairs Department has been transferred and her services are placed at the disposal of Social Welfare Department while Meenakshi Jasrotia, Junior Scale JKAS, awaiting orders of adjustment in the General Administration Department has been transferred and her services are placed at the disposal of Cooperatives Department.