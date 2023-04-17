60 candidates selected for Class IV, MTS positions in RDD denied salaries

Srinagar: As many as 60 candidates who were selected for the Class IV positions and Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) in Rural Development Department (RDD) after qualifying the Service Selection Board (SSB) exam have been denied the salaries for the last six months.
The aggrieved candidates said they are without salaries as the concerned authorities in the districts claim that there was no available vacancy for the posting of newly recruited staff.
The aggrieved candidates from different districts including Budgam, Kupwara, Anantnag, Ganderbal, and Kulgam who were appointed as Class IV and MTS in RDD said their selection was done through JKSSB notification no 1 of 2020 and received their appointment orders from the department after completing all formalities.
"However, when we joined our heir concerned Assistant Commissioner Development offices, we were informed that there were no vacancies for us," said one of the aggrieved candidates.
The move has raised questions over how the positions were referred to JKSSB, which is the exam conducting body, to go ahead with the recruitment process if there were no vacancies available in the department.
The selected candidates who are deprived of their salaries meanwhile said they were assured that the matter would be resolved within days, and temporary postings were done in their favor.
"However, seven to eight months have passed, and the issue remains unresolved, leaving the candidates without salaries for several months," the candidate said.
The issue has caused chaos and fear among the affected candidates, who despite being merit holders, are suffering harshly. Some of the candidates are so depressed that they do not have a single penny to go to the office.
Despite approaching the Director of RDD, Under-Secretary RDD, Secretary RDD, and other concerned officials, the candidates have received no relief. With Eid-ul-Fitr around the corner, the affected candidates are struggling to make ends meet, and the administration's false promises have only added to their misery.
"Our administration is only giving us false hopes. We urge the authorities to adjust us against the vacant positions and release our pending salaries as well," the candidates said.
The Director RDD Kashmir Shabir Hussain Bhat when contacted said the administrative department has taken up the matter with the government and finance department has given its concurrence to resolve the issue of the aggrieved candidates.
"Actually we had clear vacancies when the posts were referred but after reorganisation the department faced some issues which are being resolved," Director RDD Kashmir told Greater Kashmir. "The salary will be released within a month," he said.