60 candidates selected for Class IV, MTS positions in RDD denied salaries

Srinagar: As many as 60 candidates who were selected for the Class IV positions and Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) in Rural Development Department (RDD) after qualifying the Service Selection Board (SSB) exam have been denied the salaries for the last six months.

The aggrieved candidates said they are without salaries as the concerned authorities in the districts claim that there was no available vacancy for the posting of newly recruited staff.

The aggrieved candidates from different districts including Budgam, Kupwara, Anantnag, Ganderbal, and Kulgam who were appointed as Class IV and MTS in RDD said their selection was done through JKSSB notification no 1 of 2020 and received their appointment orders from the department after completing all formalities.

"However, when we joined our heir concerned Assistant Commissioner Development offices, we were informed that there were no vacancies for us," said one of the aggrieved candidates.