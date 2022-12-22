6th phase of joint capacity building programme of J&K Police with NIA commences

He said that the officers from Kashmir Zone, SIA, SIU and prosecution wing, taking part in the programme are dealing not only with the crimes but varieties of other duties day in and day out. “ The officers are braving the extreme cold and are taking part in this useful session to get familiar with the modern investigation techniques. The training programme which is 6th in the series shows the kind of relation J&K Police share with the NIA,” DGP said. He said the NIA is one of the most distinguished investigating agency so far as the investigation of terror crime and UAPA is concerned and added that it is an honour to have its faculty members training JK Police investigators. He said that Jammu and Kashmir Police is known for its investigation techniques and added that the investigative instinct of JK Police is very strong.

The DGP said that what to do, what not to do and how to do are three main and important factors to investigate crimes of special nature. He said that for result oriented investigation, the investigator has to ensure the result of 10 out of 10. He said that the investigation of UAPA has to be foolproof, taking into account every minutest evidence.

ADGP Kashmir Vijay Kumar in his address threw light on the role of Jammu and Kashmir Police at different stages. He said that J&K Police has re-focused on the investigation of crimes of special nature. He emphasised for sharing investigation skills and work experience between J&K Police and NIA.

Speaking on the occasion IGP NIA Vijay Sakaria expressed his gratitude to the DGP J&K for giving this 6th opportunity of organizing Capacity Building Programme with JK Police. He said that reports of previously held programmes are encouraging. He said that UAPA is a powerful act and using it properly will help to control extremists and terror activities very effectively. He said these programmes will help investigation & prosecution officers to understand the various provisions of the Act and to use it effectively. He said that the aim of organizing this programme is to share best practices in handling terror related cases. He hoped that the deliberations and sharing of experiences will be helpful.