7-member panel to formulate ‘Electric Vehicle Policy’ for J&K

Jammu: A seven-member panel headed by the Administrative Secretary Housing and Urban Development Department will formulate a comprehensive “Electric Vehicle Policy” for the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.
The committee has been asked to furnish its report within a period of one month.
Its other members will be the Administrative Secretaries of Industries and Commerce; Power Development Department; Secretary Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Department; Director General Budget and a co-opted member while Administrative Secretary Transport Department will be its member secretary.
The committee will evaluate and suggest measures to promote electric mobility ecosystem in the UT of Jammu and Kashmir in general and in the twin cities of Jammu and Srinagar in particular.
It will also analyze scope of incentives as may be granted for ownership of electric vehicles, including conversion of existing commercial fleets into electric setup; suggest broad contours of the infrastructural requirements for shifting to electric mobility, comparing similar policies or rules of neighbouring states and analyze aspects related to road safety associated with the usage of electric vehicles.
Besides, the panel will suggest measures to promote research and innovation as well as skill development in the field of electric vehicles and any other aspect, as may be deliberated by the Committee. The Committee will be serviced by the Transport Department.