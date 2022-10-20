7-member panel to formulate ‘Electric Vehicle Policy’ for J&K

Jammu: A seven-member panel headed by the Administrative Secretary Housing and Urban Development Department will formulate a comprehensive “Electric Vehicle Policy” for the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

The committee has been asked to furnish its report within a period of one month.

Its other members will be the Administrative Secretaries of Industries and Commerce; Power Development Department; Secretary Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Department; Director General Budget and a co-opted member while Administrative Secretary Transport Department will be its member secretary.