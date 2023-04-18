7 new J&K Bank branches to come up in Kathua: Dr Jitendra

Jammu: Seven new branches of Jammu and Kashmir Bank (JKB) have been approved for Kathua district of Jammu.

This was informed by the Union Minister of State in PMO Dr Jitendra Singh, who is also the Member of Parliament representing Udhampur-Kathua-Doda Lok Sabha constituency, on his official Twitter account.

“In response to the requirement list submitted by our Parliamentary office to Chairman Jammu & Kashmir Bank # JKB, Sh Baldev Prakash for the location at which there was a public demand for a bank branch, the following 7 branches have been approved for district # Kathua..,” Dr Jitendra tweeted, while sharing a list of the locations where these branches would be opened in Kathua.

The locations included Dhar Mahanpur, Hatt, Duggan B, Lowang, Chakra, Buddhi and Sheetal Nagar (Bhoond).