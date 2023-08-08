7 officials placed in GAD’s Official Languages Section

Jammu: J&K government has placed the services of seven officials of J&K Academy of Art, Culture and Languages (JKAACL) and Urdu Coordination Cell, J&K at the disposal of the Official Languages Section in the General Administration Department.

“It is hereby ordered that the services of these officials presently posted in these departments or offices are placed at the disposal of Official Languages Section in the General Administration Department, subject to the conditions that they shall retain lien, seniority and promotion prospects in their parent department/organization,” read an order issued by GAD Commissioner Secretary Sanjeev Verma.

These officers included Afroza Akhter, Deputy Draftsman Urdu Coordination Cell, J&K; Rattan Lai Sharma, Editor Dogri J&K Academy of Art, Culture and Languages; Yash Paul, Assistant Editor J&K Academy of Art, Culture and Languages; Bilal Ahmad Khan, Sub-Editor Urdu Coordination Cell; Shabeer Ahmad Zahri, Junior Assistant Urdu Coordination Cell, J&K; Reyaz Ahmad Bhat, MTS Urdu Coordination Cell, J&K and Parshotam Lai, MTS Urdu Coordination Cell, J&K.