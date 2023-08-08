7 officials placed in GAD’s Official Languages Section

Jammu: J&K government has placed the services of seven officials of J&K Academy of Art, Culture and Languages (JKAACL) and Urdu Coordination Cell, J&K at the disposal of the Official Languages Section in the General Administration Department.
“It is hereby ordered that the services of these officials presently posted in these departments or offices are placed at the disposal of Official Languages Section in the General Administration Department, subject to the conditions that they shall retain lien, seniority and promotion prospects in their parent department/organization,” read an order issued by GAD Commissioner Secretary Sanjeev Verma.
These officers included Afroza Akhter, Deputy Draftsman Urdu Coordination Cell, J&K; Rattan Lai Sharma, Editor Dogri J&K Academy of Art, Culture and Languages; Yash Paul, Assistant Editor J&K Academy of Art, Culture and Languages; Bilal Ahmad Khan, Sub-Editor Urdu Coordination Cell; Shabeer Ahmad Zahri, Junior Assistant Urdu Coordination Cell, J&K; Reyaz Ahmad Bhat, MTS Urdu Coordination Cell, J&K and Parshotam Lai, MTS Urdu Coordination Cell, J&K.
Further five officials of erstwhile J&K Legislative Council presently deployed at Jammu and Kashmir Academy of Art, Culture & Languages and Director Prosecution J&K, in terms of Government Order No 124-JK(GAD) of 2022 dated 04.02.2022 & Government Order No. 1376-JK(GAD) of 2022 dated 17.11.2022 were recalled back from their present place of deployments for further duties with immediate effect on the same terms and conditions as contained in their initial deployment order.
These officials included Ferooza Hamid, Editor Urdu; Mubasir Ahmad Mir, Karan Targotra; Mohammad Farooq Zargar, all translators and Shradha Arora, reporter. “The salary of the officials of Urdu Coordination Cell, J&K and J&K Academy of Art, Culture and Languages shall be drawn from their respective departments or organization on production of Bio-metric attendance certificate from Official Languages Cell, GAD,” Verma ordered.