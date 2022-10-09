700 trucks loaded with goods stranded at Sidhra - Panjgrain stretch in Nagrota

Jammu: Over 700 trucks loaded with goods are stranded at Nagrota on Jammu-Srinagar highway waiting for their turn to leave for different destinations in Kashmir.

According to the traffic officers, the trucks were stopped in Jammu alongside the highway because of the slow movement of traffic that caused heavy jams on the highway following landslides in Cafeteria, Panthyal, Ramsoo and other places in Banihal of Ramban district.

“We have stopped around 700 trucks from Sidhra to the Panjgrain area of Nagrota in Jammu district,” a traffic police officer said. They will release the stopped trucks to avoid a chaotic situation in Banihal after getting clearance messages.

The traffic police officer said, “We do not allow trucks to Kashmir from Jammu unless given highway clearance in Banihal where the trucks and commuters struck and became a cause of traffic jam. However, there is no restriction on the movement of vehicles/trucks to Chenab Valley, Udhampur or Reasi.”