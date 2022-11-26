73rd Constitution Day celebration | Chief Secretary reads Preamble

Reasi: The 73rd Constitution Day was today celebrated in Reasi district with Chief Secretary, Dr. Arun Kumar Mehta, reading the preamble of the Constitution at Spiritual Growth Center, Katra.
Chief Secretary, while highlighting the significance of observing Samvidhan Diwas, elaborated that the day is being celebrated to commemorate adoption of the Constitution of India and to honour and acknowledge the contribution of Founding Fathers of the Constitution.
He also stated that our Constitution has played a key role towards empowerment of downtrodden and needy people in the last row. He highlighted that this document guarantees Justice, Equality and Liberty besides promoting Fraternity among citizens.
Chief Secretary called upon the people to be proactively committed to their fundamental duties rather than fundamental rights only because fundamental rights of one person are offshoots of fundamental duties of another person.