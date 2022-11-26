73rd Constitution Day celebration | Chief Secretary reads Preamble

Reasi: The 73rd Constitution Day was today celebrated in Reasi district with Chief Secretary, Dr. Arun Kumar Mehta, reading the preamble of the Constitution at Spiritual Growth Center, Katra.

Chief Secretary, while highlighting the significance of observing Samvidhan Diwas, elaborated that the day is being celebrated to commemorate adoption of the Constitution of India and to honour and acknowledge the contribution of Founding Fathers of the Constitution.