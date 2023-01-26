74 th Republic Day celebrated at JKEDI

Ajaz Ahmad Bhat acknowledged that the institute has a significant responsibility to help startups and entrepreneurs succeed. “They are tomorrow’s changemakers and will drive the economy of the UT and will prove an essential building block for the overall nation’s prosperity,” he said.

He assured the attendees that the Government will

provide all necessary support in fulfilling this objective. The Director also informed the gathering that the Institute is coming up with a compendium of various entrepreneurship and self-employment related schemes. This will be a great help for the youth of the UT and will enable them to make informed career choices.

The Institute’s building was tastefully decorated with flowers and national flags. The celebrations took place in presence of the faculty members, officers and subordinate staff of the Institute. Everyone present was feeling patriotic and “happy as it is a matter of great pride.”