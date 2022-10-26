8 injured in highway accident

Ramban: Eight persons including a 13 years old girl were injured in a collision between a truck and a passenger three-wheeler Auto at Raj Seri Kelamorh ahead of Ramban on Srinagar- Jammu National Highway on Wednesday afternoon.

Police sources said an apple-laden truck bearing registration number JK03E-4558 on way to Jammu from Srinagar went out of control and overturned at a curve and collided with a three-wheeler (Auto) bearing registration number JK19 -6964 at Raj Seri Morh near Kelamorh ahead of Ramban.

All the injured were rushed to District Hospital Ramban

Police said, among three critically injured persons two were identified as (driver of the Auto) Mudassir Wani 19 son of Gulzar Ahmed Wani resident of Seri Ramban, and Suraj Singh 40 son of Chour Singh resident of Kelamod.

They were referred to Government Medical College, and Hospital Jammu and one person identified as Nasser Ahmed 30 son of Andul Slam resident of Seri, Ramban was referred to Government Medical College and Hospital, Anantnag after providing medical aid at District Hospital Ramban.

They said the other five injured were identified as Mangal Singh 40 son of Hari Chand resident of Sonam Devi 13 daughter of Suraj Singh resident of Gam Seri, Tariq Ahmed 22 son of Ab. Gani Shah resident of Seri, Ramban, and driver of truck Imran 35 son of Mohammad. Jabbar and conductor of truck Fayaz Ahmed, 36, son of Mohammad. Ibrahim, both residents of Awantipura were responding to the treatment at District Hospital Ramban.