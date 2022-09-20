8 JKAS officers among 9 transferred, posted

Jammu: J&K Government on Tuesday ordered the transfers and postings of nine officers including eight Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service (JKAS) officers with immediate effect.
As per GAD order issued by General Administration Department (GAD) secretary Dr Piyush Singla, Shubra Sharma, JKAS, Director, Forensic Science Laboratory, J&K has been transferred and posted as Director, Animal Husbandry Jammu against an available vacancy. Mohammad Shahid Saleem Dar, JKAS, Managing Director, J&K Housing Board has been transferred and posted as Director, Forensic Science Laboratory, J&K.
Dr Shabir Hussain Keen, JKAS, Special Secretary to the Government, General Administration Department has been transferred and posted as Managing Director, J&K Housing Board.
Through a separate GAD order, Farooq Ahmad Baba, JKAS, Additional Deputy Commissioner, Ganderbal has been transferred and posted as Deputy Commissioner, State Taxes (IT, Data Analytics and Economic Intelligence), Srinagar, vice Ulfat Jabeen, JKAS who will await orders of adjustment in General Administration Department.
Dr Khalid Hussain Malik, JKAS, General Manager DIC, Doda has been transferred and posted as Joint Director, Employment, Jammu. Mohammad Ashraf, Joint Director, Employment Jammu has been transferred and posted as Joint Director, Education, Poonch, against an available vacancy.
Mohammad Jahangir Khanday, JKAS, Sub-Divisional Magistrate, Bijbehara, holding additional charge of Sub-Registrar, Bijbehara has been transferred and posted as Joint Director, Education (South), Kashmir, against an available vacancy.
Mohammad Rouf Rehman, JKAS, awaiting orders of adjustment in General Administration Department has been transferred and posted as Joint Director, Education (Central), Kashmir, against an available vacancy. Tanveer Ahmad Tanveer, JKAS, Sub-Registrar Anantnag has been transferred and posted as Sub-Divisional Magistrate Bijbehra. He will also hold the additional charge of the posts of Sub-Registrar, Bijbehara and Anantnag, in addition to his own duties, till further orders.