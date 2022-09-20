8 JKAS officers among 9 transferred, posted

Jammu: J&K Government on Tuesday ordered the transfers and postings of nine officers including eight Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service (JKAS) officers with immediate effect.

As per GAD order issued by General Administration Department (GAD) secretary Dr Piyush Singla, Shubra Sharma, JKAS, Director, Forensic Science Laboratory, J&K has been transferred and posted as Director, Animal Husbandry Jammu against an available vacancy. Mohammad Shahid Saleem Dar, JKAS, Managing Director, J&K Housing Board has been transferred and posted as Director, Forensic Science Laboratory, J&K.

Dr Shabir Hussain Keen, JKAS, Special Secretary to the Government, General Administration Department has been transferred and posted as Managing Director, J&K Housing Board.