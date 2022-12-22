8 judicial officers transferred

Srinagar: The High Court of J&K and Ladakh on Thursday ordered transfer of eight Juducial officers.
“In the interest of administration and smooth functioning of the judicial work, Hon’ble the Chief Justice (A) has been pleased to order the transfers and postings of Civil Judges (Jr. Division)/Munsiffs,” said an order issued by Registrar General , Sanjeev Gupta.
Wangial Tsering, Munsiff Nobra, has been transferred and posted as Munsiff Khaltsi vice Sh. Chemit Yurgyal while Moneer Ahmad, Munsiff Sankoo, has been transferred and posted as 3rd Additional Munsiff, Srinagar vice Shafiq Mushtaq Lone.
Chemit Yurgyal, Munsiff Khaltsi, has been transferred and posted as Munsiff Nobra vice Wangial Tsering.
Javed Ahmad Parray, Munsiff/Additional Special Mobile Magistrate, Beerwah, has been transferred and posted as District Mobile Magistrate Traffic, Sopore vice Shabir Ahmad Malik.
Shabir Ahmad Malik, District Mobile Magistrate Traffic, Sopore, has been transferred and posted as Munsiff/Additional Special Mobile Magistrate, Drass vice Ms. Deldan Angmo. “He shall hold the charge of Principal Magistrate JJB Kargil.”
Shafiq Mushtaq Lone, 3rd Additional Munsiff, Srinagar, has been transferred and posted as Munsiff Sankoo vice Moneer Ahmad. “He shall also hold the charge of the Court of Munsiff Zanskar”.
Deldan Angmo, Munsiff/Additional Special Mobile Magistrate Drass, has been transferred and posted as Munsiff (LRP) in the High Court wing Jammu.
“Munsiff Magam shall hold the additional charge of the Court of Munsiff/Additional Special Mobile Magistrate, Beerwah in addition to its own duties till further orders.” The transferee Officers have been asked to handover the charge to any other available Judicial Officer or Revenue Officer and shall report to the new place of posting on or before December 31.