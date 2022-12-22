8 judicial officers transferred

Srinagar: The High Court of J&K and Ladakh on Thursday ordered transfer of eight Juducial officers.

“In the interest of administration and smooth functioning of the judicial work, Hon’ble the Chief Justice (A) has been pleased to order the transfers and postings of Civil Judges (Jr. Division)/Munsiffs,” said an order issued by Registrar General , Sanjeev Gupta.

Wangial Tsering, Munsiff Nobra, has been transferred and posted as Munsiff Khaltsi vice Sh. Chemit Yurgyal while Moneer Ahmad, Munsiff Sankoo, has been transferred and posted as 3rd Additional Munsiff, Srinagar vice Shafiq Mushtaq Lone.

Chemit Yurgyal, Munsiff Khaltsi, has been transferred and posted as Munsiff Nobra vice Wangial Tsering.