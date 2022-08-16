8 junior JKAS officers among 12 transferred

Jammu: J&K government on Tuesday ordered the transfers and postings of twelve officers including eight Junior Scale Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service (JKAS) officers, with immediate effect.
As per GAD order, Javaid Ahmad Malik, Junior Scale JKAS, Under Secretary to the Government, Health and Medical Education Department has been transferred and posted as Administrative officer, J&K Services Selection Board, Srinagar.
Surbhi Raina, Junior Scale JKAS, Under Secretary , BOPEE has been transferred and posted as Under Secretary in the J&K Services Selection Board while Mamta Rajput, Junior Scale JKAS, Administrative Officer in the J&K Services Selection Board, Jammu has been transferred and posted as District Social Welfare Officer, Jammu.
Anil Kumar, Junior Scale JKAS, Assistant Director Employment Jammu (Central) has been transferred and posted as Under Secretary in the J&K Services Selection Board while Pulkit Dutta, Junior Scale JKAS, CDPO, Billawar has been transferred and posted as Under Secretary in the J&K Services Selection Board.
Abdul Raqib Bhat, Junior Scale JKAS, Block Development Officer, Bandipora has been transferred and posted as Under Secretary in the J&K Services Selection Board while Kashif Altaf Bhat, Junior Scale JKAS, presently posted as Under Secretary in J&K Services Selection Board has been transferred and posted as Under Secretary to the Government, Housing & Urban Development Department.
Sadia Ahmed, Junior Scale JKAS, Block Development Officer, Dhansal has been transferred and posted as Administrative Officer, J&K Services Selection Board, Jammu; Harjinder Singh, Under Secretary in the J&K Services Selection Board has been transferred and posted as Under Secretary to the Government, Skill Development Department and Altaf Hussain Bhat, Administrative Officer in the J&K Services Selection Board has been transferred and posted as Administrative Officer, Directorate of Archives, Archaeology and Museums, J&K.
Bishan Dass, Under Secretary in the J&K Services Selection Board has been transferred and posted as Under Secretary to the Government, Department of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj and Rafia Nabi, Under Secretary in the J&K Services Selection Board has been transferred and posted as Under Secretary to the Government, Social Welfare Department.