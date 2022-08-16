8 junior JKAS officers among 12 transferred

Jammu: J&K government on Tuesday ordered the transfers and postings of twelve officers including eight Junior Scale Jammu and Kashmir Administrative Service (JKAS) officers, with immediate effect.

As per GAD order, Javaid Ahmad Malik, Junior Scale JKAS, Under Secretary to the Government, Health and Medical Education Department has been transferred and posted as Administrative officer, J&K Services Selection Board, Srinagar.

Surbhi Raina, Junior Scale JKAS, Under Secretary , BOPEE has been transferred and posted as Under Secretary in the J&K Services Selection Board while Mamta Rajput, Junior Scale JKAS, Administrative Officer in the J&K Services Selection Board, Jammu has been transferred and posted as District Social Welfare Officer, Jammu.