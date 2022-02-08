810th Urs of Khawaja Moinuddin Chisti(RA) observed in Bhaderwah, Kishtwar

Bhadarwah: The 810th Urs of Khawaja Moinuddin Chisti (RA) of Ajmer Sharif was celebrated at Bhaderwah and Kishtwar areas of Chenab Valley on Tuesday.

A large number of people participated in the special prayers organised by Shah family of Bunastan Kishtwar at the residence of Ghulam Nabi Shah led by Ameer Majlis Ahmadullah Akhoon.

President Anjuman Tablig-ul-Islam Jammu province Fareed Ahmad Shah offered special prayers on the occasion.