810th Urs of Khawaja Moinuddin Chisti(RA) observed in Bhaderwah, Kishtwar

Bhadarwah: The 810th Urs of Khawaja Moinuddin Chisti (RA) of Ajmer Sharif was celebrated at Bhaderwah and Kishtwar areas of Chenab Valley on Tuesday.
A large number of people participated in the special prayers organised by Shah family of Bunastan Kishtwar at the residence of Ghulam Nabi Shah led by Ameer Majlis Ahmadullah Akhoon.
President Anjuman Tablig-ul-Islam Jammu province Fareed Ahmad Shah offered special prayers on the occasion.
Meanwhile, Dar family of Bhaderwah under the supervision of Jamal Din Dar also organised special prayers at Kotli area of Bhaderwah.
On the occasion, religious scholars threw light on the life of Khawaja Moinuddin Chisti (RA) who during his life time preached and enlightened the people with knowledge of peace and brotherhood.
Beside recitation of Quran, Hadith and Naat, special prayers were also held for peace, communal harmony, and brotherhood in J&K and across the country.