83,316 cases resolved, Rs 128.70 Crore settled during LokAdalat

Srinagar: J&K and Ladakh Legal Services Authorities organised National Lok Adalat throughout the UT’s of J&K and Ladakh, today .

A press note said the Lok Adalat was under the leadership of Justice Ali Mohammad Magrey, Chief Justice and Patron-in-Chief, J&K and Ladakh Legal Services Authorities and under the guidance of Justice Sanjeev Kumar, Executive Chairman, Ladakh Legal Services Authority and Justice Sindhu Sharma, Chairperson, High Court Legal Services Committee.

As per the information received from the districts, out of a total number of 94,839 cases taken up by 119 Benches in the day long National LokAdalat at various courts across the UT of J&K, 83,082 Cases were disposed of and an amount of Rs. 128,62,87,728/- was awarded as compensation/settlement amount in civil, criminal, labour disputes, Electricity and Water Bills cases, Land Acquisition, Family matters, cheque dishonor and Bank Recovery cases.