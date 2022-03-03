8TH ROAD SAFETY COUNCIL | Advisor Bhatnagar calls for analytical study of road accidents

Jammu: Advisor to Lieutenant Governor, Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar Thursday emphasised on the officers of the Transport Department to do an analytical study of road accidents so that the major causes of these mishaps could be identified and suitable measures for rectification could be taken to reduce such adversities in the future.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that chairing the meeting of 8th Road Safety Council (RSC) here, the advisor said that it was not enough to collect the data from police stations only at the time of accidents but visiting the accidental spot and finding the real causes behind these unfortunate incidents was essential.
He said that only after this scientific study, an effective roadmap could be formulated to reduce such fatalities.
Bhatnagar said that the upgradation of infrastructure and strict enforcement by the concerned departments had alleviated the problem to some extent yet much needed to be done to save human lives from getting spoiled.
He asked the officers to adopt a holistic approach for addressing the multiple causes as there was a role for everybody to play.