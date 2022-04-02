9-day ‘Chaitra Navratras' festival begins

Jammu: Amid chanting of vedic mantras and performance of other religious ceremonies, ‘Shat Chandi Maha Yagya' (a special prayer) marked the start of nine-day-long ‘Chaitra Navratras' festival at the holy shrine of Mata Vaishno Devi atop Trikuta hills in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, officials said.
The ‘Maha Yagya', organised by Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB), is being performed for peace, prosperity and health of humanity and will conclude with ‘Purna Ahuti' on Mahanavami, the officials said.