9 injured in dog bite incidents in Banihal

Banihal, Nov 11: At least nine dog bites were reported from several areas of Banihal on Saturday.

Locals said that a dog appeared from the railway station side and attacked all those who came in its way at Shafa Pani, Nagbal, and Chareel area of Banihal on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway.

Among the nine injured, two are women.

Most of the injured have received minor injuries in the dog attack.

This is the second incident of dog bites in last 20 days in Banihal area.

Over a dozen persons were injured in last month’s dog bites in Lambar and Nowgam. Block Medical Officer (BMO) Baninhal, Dr Syed Ismail told Greater Kashmir that Sub District Hospital (SDH) Banihal received seven dog bite case on Saturday morning and two more late in the evening.

He said that almost all the cases were normal and the dog bite treatment was give to all nine patients and anti-rabies doses have also been started.

“They were treated, vaccinated, and discharged,” the BMO said.

Officials identified the victims as Gulzar Ahmed, son of Noor Din of Chinar Gali Banihal; Jana Beagum, wife of Ghulam Rasool Sheikh of Dooligam; Abdullah Sheikh, son of Shaaban Sheikh of Chareel Banihal;

Saifullah Khan, son of Qadeer Khan of Kaskoot Banihal; Muna, son of Shiv Raj of Uttar Pradesh; Chul Bhul, son of Abdul Haleem of Uttar Pradesh, Azazul, son of Anees Ahmad of Uttar Pradesh; Mushtaq Ahmad, son of Bashir Ahmad Kasana of Ramsoo (a Madarsa student of Faizul Islam Nagbal Banihal); and Tahseena Begum, wife of Umar Lateef Beigh of Cahreel Banihal.

The victims aged between 20 years and 65 years.

There is anger among the locals of Banihal against the failure of the tehsil administration and Municipal Committee Banihal.

Locals said that dogs bit over two dozen people in the past 20 days.