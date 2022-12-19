9 J&K students participate in NASA’s global asteroid search campaign

Jammu: Nine students of Jammu and Kashmir, for the first time, participated in a global asteroid search campaign as part of NASA’s citizen science project.

Officials said nine students of a private school in Kathua district participated in the campaign.

“The campaign was organised by Delhi-based Homi Lab in association with the International Astronomical Search Collaboration (IASC) from October 21 to November 15”, Homi Lab said in a press release.

A lab spokesperson of the lab said this was the first time that a school from the Kathua district has participated in the NASA campaign.