91 JKPS officers placed in non functional grades

Srinagar: Director General of Police, Dilbag Singh has congratulated 91 JKPS officers for being placed under Non Functional Scheme (NFS) in different grades. He has also congratulated 16 JKPS officers in whose favour revised release date of NFS grades have been ordered.

In his message the DGP has congratulated the officers and their families. He said that the placement order will boost the morale of the officers. He has advised the officers to work with more dedication and zeal to fulfill the organization goals of J&K Police.

Singh has conveyed his gratitude to the Lt. Governor Manoj Sinha, Advisor (B) R R Bhatnagar, Chief Secretary J&K Dr A. K. Mehta, Financial Commissioner Home (ACS) R K Goyal and other officers of the UT Government for granting the Non-functional Scheme in favour of JKPS officers of General Executive Cadre.