91 JKPS officers promoted

Jammu: The government on Thursday promoted 91 Jammu and Kashmir Police Service (JKPS) officers by clearing their placement in the Time Scale (non-functional) grade.

“In terms of Non Functional (Monetary) Scheme notified vide SRO 215 of 2018 dated May 18, 2018, read with SRO 572 of 2018 dated December 13, 2018 and SO 198 dated June 11, 2021, sanction is hereby accorded to the placement of these JKPS officers in the Time Scale (Non-Functional) of Rs 15600-39100 with grade pay of Rs 6600 (pre-revised) - Level-11 in the pay matrix (revised) with effect from July 1, 2022,” read an order issued by Financial Commissioner (Additional Chief Secretary) Home Raj Kumar Goyal.

The officers promoted included Rameez Rashid, Abid Rashid Mir, Mohd Saleem Bhat, Shivender Singh Jamwal, Rameez Raja, Nikhil Rasgotra, Amit Kumar Sharma, Mubashir Rasool, Ravinder Singh, Sunny Gupta, Tariq Mahmood, Devinder Singh Bandral, Owaise Rashid, Sarfaraz Bashir Ganai, Gh Mustafa Bhat, Shahzada Kabir Mattoo, Ashish Gupta, Ab Raqeeb Malik, Shwetambri Sharma, Hamid Ali Banday, Abdul Maajid Magray, Mir Burhan UI Haq Kanth, Sajad Sarwer, Mudasser Ahmed Tramboo, Vaseem Mehmood, Suresh Kumar Sharma, Nissar Ahmad Darzi, Varun Jandial, Raja Majid Batt, Owais Ahmad Wani, Mohammad Yesser Parrey, Sahil Sharma, Preeti Verma, Showkat Ahmad Bhat, Mohsina Sebtain, Ajaz Ahmad, Ashaq Hussain Dar, Swati Sharma, Abdul Ghafoor, Mehraj Ud Din Raina, Sachit Mahajan, Sourabh Prashar, Junaid Wali, Mohd Ameen Bhat and Javaid Iqbal Tabassam.