Aadhaar-linked birth registration implementation soon: Principal Secy Health

Srinagar: Principal Secretary Health and Medical Education, Manoj Kumar Dwivedi, and Deputy Director-General, Unique Identification Authority India (UIDAI), Bhawna Garg Thursday jointly chaired a meeting here to discuss the Issues of Aadhaar Linked Birth Registration (ALBR) in hospitals through Civil Registration System (CRS) in J&K.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that speaking on the occasion, Dwivedi directed the concerned officials to make coordinated efforts for full implementation of ALBR and CRS in J&K.
He stressed on completion of all technical formalities for successful implementation of the programme and directed them to follow the case with the Registrar General of India for making the portal available and accessible in J&K at the earliest.
Dwivedi enquired about the status and progress of constituent programmes like training of staff, empanelment of Registrar of Births, procurement of necessary equipment, and identification of staff to be trained for the task.
He advised the officials to start training the manpower so that the entire process becomes fully operational in J&K within the set timelines.
Dwivedi directed the officers to ensure that the required infrastructure was put in place and any gaps be projected before the UIDAI.
He also directed the officers to cover all associated hospitals, district hospitals, CHCs, PHCs, and private hospitals under the scheme.
During the meeting, Garg gave a brief about the process and benefits of the ALBR and CRS saying that the programmes would quickly provide a unique identification to newborns.
She said that ALBR is the Aadhaar linked birth registration at the time of the birth of a child and its integration with the national platform of CRS would make the process of birth registration instant and hassle-free.