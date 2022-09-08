AAP asks J&K Govt to check mortality rate, boost vaccination efforts

Srinagar: Aam Aadmi Party on Thursday asked the Jammu and Kashmir Government to follow the lines of Punjab Government to check spread of Lumpy Skin Disease (LSD) and to boost vaccination efforts especially in hill districts so as to check morality as well as to control further spread of infection.

Aam Aadmi Party issued a press statement mentioning the rise in the number of cases of LSD in animals which is not only affecting animal health but is also affecting the business of dairy farming as people are fearing from consuming animal milk.