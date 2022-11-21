AAP decries cumbersome process for availing JKISSS benefits

She said, “We too support a proper verification process as it will weed out those who are not entitled for the benefit of the scheme. But the procedure should not be cumbersome for the deserving.”

She further said that domicile certificates were a genuine formality mentioned in the scheme but poor people were facing immense difficulties in managing affidavits from judicial setup.

She appealed to the Jammu and Kashmir government to ease the process for the scheme and provide an alternate to the judicial affidavit which could be an affidavit issued by the concerned Sarpanch or municipal representative.

She further demanded that death certificates for widow pensioners issued by concerned Sarpanch should also be included as there were a number of widows whose husbands died long ago and they were not having death certificates required as per the scheme due to lack of awareness.

The AAP leader also appealed to the administration of all the districts in Jammu and Kashmir to constitute special teams so that the process for issuance of necessary documents from the Revenue department, district medical Board of health department could be expedited.