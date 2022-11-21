AAP decries cumbersome process for availing JKISSS benefits

Jammu: “By making mandatory a number of formalities, while implementing new Jammu and Kashmir Integrated Social Security Scheme (JKISSS), the Union Territory government has put specially abled, aged people and widows in a tight spot.”
This was alleged by Namrata Sharma, president of the women's wing in Jammu province of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).
In a statement issued to press, Namrata said that the procedure devised for availing benefit of this scheme was too complex and normally out of reach for a beneficiary and this rendered aspirants in a state of distress. “Domicile certificate, Date of Birth or disability certificate from District Board, affidavit of Judicial Magistrate are among a number of mandatory formalities linked to the scheme and the procedure is too lengthy,” she said.
She said, “We too support a proper verification process as it will weed out those who are not entitled for the benefit of the scheme. But the procedure should not be cumbersome for the deserving.”
She further said that domicile certificates were a genuine formality mentioned in the scheme but poor people were facing immense difficulties in managing affidavits from judicial setup.
She appealed to the Jammu and Kashmir government to ease the process for the scheme and provide an alternate to the judicial affidavit which could be an affidavit issued by the concerned Sarpanch or municipal representative.
She further demanded that death certificates for widow pensioners issued by concerned Sarpanch should also be included as there were a number of widows whose husbands died long ago and they were not having death certificates required as per the scheme due to lack of awareness.
The AAP leader also appealed to the administration of all the districts in Jammu and Kashmir to constitute special teams so that the process for issuance of necessary documents from the Revenue department, district medical Board of health department could be expedited.