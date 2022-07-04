AAP dissolves organisational structure in J&K

Jammu: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Monday dissolved its organisational structure in Jammu and Kashmir to reconstitute a fresh organisation and positions following the joining of various politicians from across J&K.

“While AAP is expanding fast all over the country, its organisation must be expanded accordingly. Considering that, AAP J&K’s current organisation is being dissolved with immediate effect. New organisation structure and positions for AAP J&K will be announced soon,” reads a letter of communication issued by election incharge AAP Kashmir, Imran Hussain, and Election Incharge AAP Jammu, Harjot Singh Bains.