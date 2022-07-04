AAP dissolves organisational structure in J&K

Jammu: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Monday dissolved its organisational structure in Jammu and Kashmir to reconstitute a fresh organisation and positions following the joining of various politicians from across J&K.
“While AAP is expanding fast all over the country, its organisation must be expanded accordingly. Considering that, AAP J&K’s current organisation is being dissolved with immediate effect. New organisation structure and positions for AAP J&K will be announced soon,” reads a letter of communication issued by election incharge AAP Kashmir, Imran Hussain, and Election Incharge AAP Jammu, Harjot Singh Bains.
Insiders said that eyeing the upcoming assembly polls, AAP is going to revamp the party and reconstitute its committees in Kashmir as well as Jammu after receiving inputs from the observers.
“The organisational structure will be reconstituted within a month and a half,” sources in AAP said.
These observers were appointed by the central leadership in Kashmir as well as in Jammu to get an overview of the political activities and organisational setup in J&K.
“Gourav Sharma, one of the observers, remains stationed in Jammu and he provides inputs about the organisational working to the party leadership in Delhi based on which decisions are taken,” said a senior AAP leader in Jammu.
“The party’s organisational structure will be reframed by giving adequate and proper place to all the deserving leaders which include former ministers and former legislators,” he said.
The AAP sources said that once the organisational structure is framed, AAP president and Chief Minister of Delhi Arvind Kejriwal would likely visit Jammu and address public rallies.
“Our main focus is to prepare for polls in J&K. We are preparing a policy separately for Kashmir and Jammu to address the issues of both the regions,” the AAP sources said.