ABGP observes National Consumer Day | Set up helplines for consumers: Rana

Jammu: Senior BJP leader Devender Singh Rana today urged the Union Territory Government to set up Consumer Helplines across Jammu and Kashmir, as part of grievance redressal mechanism, saying consumer satisfaction is imperative for growth and success of businesses.

“District Consumer Forums assume immense significance for being the immediate platform for the consumer to seek redressal”, Rana said while speaking at a function held in observance of National Consumer Day, organised by the Jammu & Kashmir Unit of Akhil Bhartiya Grahak Panchayat (ABGP) at K L Sehgal Sabhaghar, here.

Rana, who was the Chief Guest at the function, said special emphasis needs to be laid on mitigating the consumers of rural areas who form a large chunk of the end clientele.

Since they have limited access to the redressal forums, help lines are needed to be set up to cater to their requirements. He also sought a vibrant consumer awareness campaign, hoping that the participants could be change agents in this regard.