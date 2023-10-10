ABHA-based Scan and Share service | J&K among top performing states, UTs in implementation of digital OPD registration

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir, along with Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka, is among the top performing states and Union Territories (UTs) in implementation of Ayushman Bharat Health Account (ABHA)-based Scan and Share service for OPD registration service.
The paperless service launched in October 2022 under the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) allows patients to scan the QR code placed at the Out-Patient Department (OPD) registration counter and share their ABHA profile for instant registration.
As per official statistics, this service is currently active in more than 2,600 health facilities across 419 districts in 33 States and Union Territories of India.
J&K’s laudable performance was registered as the National Health Authority (NHA) crossed a major milestone of generating more than 1 crore tokens for OPD registrations using ABHA-based Scan and Share service on Tuesday.
Officials, quoting CEO NHA, said, “The Scan and Share service has seen rapid adoption by states and UTs in the public health facilities to manage the queues at patient registration counters and offer better service experience to the patients. The statistics from ABDM Public Dashboard show maximum usage at the AIIMS in the cities of Delhi, Bhopal and Raipur.”
“Also, nine out of the top fifteen hospitals are from Uttar Pradesh. Karnataka, Jammu and Kashmir and Delhi are close next to UP in the overall number of OPD tokens generated using ABHA-based Scan and Share service. Government hospitals including AIIMS, New Delhi, SRN Hospital, Prayagraj and AIIMS, Raipur have emerged as the top performing health facilities for scan and share service,” they said.
Talking about the significance of such digital services, CEO, NHA said, “ABDM aims to add ease and efficiency to healthcare delivery. The Scan and Share service at OPD counters is a simple tech intervention that is helping close to 1 lakh patients save time spent in hospital queues on a daily basis.”
He asserted that with an intention to alleviate the pain points of patients accessing health care services, NHA was planning to extend this service for pharmacy counters and laboratories. “It is our endeavour to leverage technology to assist old patients, pregnant ladies and other citizens when they access healthcare services. The ABHA-based registrations would also help the patients with digital access to their digital prescriptions, pharmacy slips and diagnostic reports,” CEO NHA said.