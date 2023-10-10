ABHA-based Scan and Share service | J&K among top performing states, UTs in implementation of digital OPD registration

Jammu: Jammu and Kashmir, along with Uttar Pradesh and Karnataka, is among the top performing states and Union Territories (UTs) in implementation of Ayushman Bharat Health Account (ABHA)-based Scan and Share service for OPD registration service.

The paperless service launched in October 2022 under the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission (ABDM) allows patients to scan the QR code placed at the Out-Patient Department (OPD) registration counter and share their ABHA profile for instant registration.

As per official statistics, this service is currently active in more than 2,600 health facilities across 419 districts in 33 States and Union Territories of India.

J&K’s laudable performance was registered as the National Health Authority (NHA) crossed a major milestone of generating more than 1 crore tokens for OPD registrations using ABHA-based Scan and Share service on Tuesday.