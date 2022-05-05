AC decisions | Devolution of technical sanction powers to CEs among key decisions taken by AC

Jammu: The Administrative Council (AC) which met here under the chairmanship of the Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, approved the proposal of Public Works (R&B) Department to delegate the authority to provide technical sanctions to projects among various senior engineers posted in sister agencies of Public Works (R&B) Department on deputation basis.
Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Advisor to the Lieutenant Governor, Dr. Arun Kumar Mehta, Chief Secretary, J&K and Nitishwar Kumar, Principal Secretary to the Lieutenant Governor attended the meeting.
Currently, the power to grant technical sanctions for various projects vests entirely with the officers and engineers posted in the Public Works (R&B) Department, which exponentially increases the work load in the Department and consequently leads to avoidable delays in project execution. Accord of Technical Sanction involves careful analysis of specifications, cost estimates as well as feasibility studies.
With the delegation of powers to the engineers on deputation to other departments, each Department will now be able to grant timely sanction to projects for their expeditious commencement and completion.
Pertinently, the GFR 2017 provides that no works are to be commenced or liability incurred without obtaining proper Administrative Approval and Technical Sanction by competent authority.
The Administrative Council (AC) accorded administrative approval for establishment of an integrated solid waste management facility at Bandhu-Rakh.
The Administrative Council accorded administrative approval for setting up 125 TPD Integrated Solid Waste Management (ISWM) facility for zone-III of Jammu Municipal Corporation in the Bandhu-Rakh area on PPP mode for 20 years concession period at an estimated cost of Rs. 250.46 crore.
Under the Public Private Partnership (PPP) agreement, the land for the project will be provided through JMC to set up solid waste processing plant. On the other hand, the private player will be mandated to operate the waste value-chain including collection of waste from individual households, its transportation to the solid waste disposal facility and scientifically disposal of the same.
Once completed, the project will ensure 100% household door-to-door collection, 100% solid waste segregation, 100% scientific disposal of municipal solid waste towards ensuring garbage-free cities as envisaged under SBM(U)-2.0 and the directions of Hon’ble National Green Tribunal.
Meanwhile to make the Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC) more efficient, effective and focused in its operations, the Administrative Council (AC) which met here under the chairmanship of the Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, approved the proposal of Housing and Urban Development Department to reorganize the Corporation.
The decision has been taken in consideration of the fact that JMC has grown from an initial number of 23 wards covering an area of 32 sq. km to 71 wards spread over 112 sq. km, without any corresponding increase in its manpower or infrastructure. Currently, against the total sanctioned strength of 2623 posts, 1540 regular employees are in position, whereas 1741 workers have been outsourced with additional 724 on casual/ contractual arrangement. The annual expenditure incurred by JMC on this account is Rs. 106.81 crore.
Post reorganization, the Jammu Municipal Corporation will have dedicated wings for administration, revenue, health & sanitation, solid waste management, building, accounts & planning, legal, veterinary, transport, informatics, engineering, floriculture and miscellaneous activities.
Accordingly, some positions will be outsourced with the twin objective of hiring the staff as per requirement without much stress on the resources and ensuring association of technical experts with the Corporation.
Further, to provide fillip to the agency’s revenue generation towards establishing a self-sustainable model of local governance, JMC will also be able to levy Property Tax; revise building permission fee; revise rent in respect of shops, open spaces and buildings; rationalize existing fleet/ vehicles; auction materials; levy charges in respect of water filling; collect tower fee; enhance compounding fee in respect of impounded items and goods, among others.
The Administrative Council also approved an additional financial grant of Rs 3.26 crore per annum for optimal functioning of the Jammu Municipal Corporation.