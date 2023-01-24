AC gives nod to LG's Rolling Cultural and Sports Trophies for employees

Jammu: The Administrative Council (AC) which met here under the chairmanship of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha gave its approval to Lieutenant Governor's Rolling Cultural and Sports Trophies for government employees.
An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that this initiative is part of the overall policy of the government to promote sporting activities and HR welfare policy of the government.
The sports events are expected to inculcate values like competition, discipline, teamwork, and would lead to overall personality development of the employees.
As part of the initiative, exclusive teams would be formed for female employees to encourage them also.
It would also act as an vent to the employees who work in taxing environment besides improving skills to tackle challenging jobs in hand.
Under the initiative, the Culture Department, in association with the General Administration Department, would also organise cultural activities like debates, poetry, quiz, and painting competitions spanning across a calendar year to promote creativity among the employees and local culture.
The AC approved the proposal of participation of employees in scores of sporting disciplines like cricket, football, volleyball, table tennis, and hockey, which would be organised in close association of the General Administration Department and the Youth Services and Sports Department (J&K Sports Council).
Advisor to LG, Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, and Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta also attended the meeting.