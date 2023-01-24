AC gives nod to LG's Rolling Cultural and Sports Trophies for employees

Jammu: The Administrative Council (AC) which met here under the chairmanship of Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha gave its approval to Lieutenant Governor's Rolling Cultural and Sports Trophies for government employees.

An official spokesman in a statement issued here said that this initiative is part of the overall policy of the government to promote sporting activities and HR welfare policy of the government.

The sports events are expected to inculcate values like competition, discipline, teamwork, and would lead to overall personality development of the employees.