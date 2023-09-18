Additional 2-lane Ramban flyover to be opened for traffic in October

Ramban: The work on the additional two-lane viaduct, running parallel to the two-lane 1.08 km long Ramban flyover (viaduct) is likely to be completed by the end of September or by October beginning.
It will, hopefully, be opened for traffic by mid-October.
This was informed by the engineers of the construction company Gammon India Private Limited, engaged by the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI).
They said the girder-laying works near Jamia Masjid and Bowali Bazar Ramban were completed.
“Only concrete slab laying work on the last two girders besides other allied works on the additional two-lane viaduct on the Udhampur-Ramban section of the highway were remaining,” they said.
Engineers said, “This remaining work will be completed soon as it (work) is going on round the clock. Presently steel superstructure and slab laying work on the last two piers is in progress. We are hopeful that all the remaining work will be completed by the middle of October and then it will be opened for traffic.”
Deputy Commissioner (DC) Ramban Mussarat Islam is personally monitoring the progress of the ongoing construction works of national projects on a daily basis.
The work on two out of four-lanes of the 1.08 km long Ramban flyover was completed by June end. It was opened to facilitate vehicle-ferrying pilgrims of the Amarnath Yatra on July 1, 2023.
Later, after a week, it was opened for normal traffic. Local traffic was also allowed to ply through this newly constructed 2-lane flyover to decongest the old alignment of Srinagar-Jammu National Highway, passing through Ramban town.
“However, the work on the additional 2-lane viaduct, running parallel to this structure, is in progress and is in the last stage and it will be completed soon,” the NHAI officials said.
Project Director NHAI, PIU, Ramban Purshotam Kumar said that the construction companies were working round the clock to complete the ongoing works at several places between Nashri and Banihal.
Earlier, in June the Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari had announced the completion of 1.8 km long 2-lane Ramban viaduct.
“This viaduct, built at a cost of Rs 140 crore, is situated on the Udhampur-Ramban section of the highway. Additionally, another 2-lane viaduct, running parallel to this structure, is nearing completion and will be opened soon,” Gadkari had stated.
“The construction of this 26-span flyover (viaduct) incorporates various structural arrangements utilizing concrete and steel girders. It serves a dual purpose: firstly, it relieves congestion in Ramban Bazar, ensuring the smoother movement of vehicles; secondly, it facilitates the seamless passage of vehicles on the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway. Under the visionary leadership of PM Narendra Modi, we remain unwavering in our commitment to providing Jammu and Kashmir with exceptional highway infrastructure,” the Union Minister had mentioned.
Later in the last week of August, 2023, the Chief Secretary Arun Kumar Mehta visited Ramban and reviewed the progress of ongoing works of the four-lane project on various critical spots on 66 kilometer-stretch between Banihal-Qazigund and Chenani-Nashri tunnels on Srinagar Jammu National Highway.
After reviewing the progress of ongoing construction works, the Chief Secretary had asked NHAI to complete the remaining work on the Ramban viaduct within a stipulated time.
He had directed Regional Officer NHAI, executing agencies to complete the work on 2.3 km of Banihal flyover (viaduct) work by December 2023. NHAI was also asked to ensure hassle-free two-way movement of heavy vehicles between tunnels T-3 and T-5, between Ramban and Ramsu.
Mehta had also passed directions to complete the T5 viaduct and underpass near Magarkote, between Ramban and Banihal, within the stipulated timeline.
During his visit to Ramban, the Chief Secretary had reiterated his direction to the Traffic department for making the 66-km road stretch between Qazigund and Nashri tunnels two-way for both Light-Motor Vehicles (LMVs) and heavy vehicles.
Officials said that the directions issued by the Chief Secretary were implemented and heavy vehicles were also allowed to ply on both sides of the highway daily.
Earlier, because of ongoing four-lane project works, heavy vehicles were plying on alternate days between Udhampur and Qazigund.
In view of the increasing movement of fruit-laden trucks from Kashmir valley towards Jammu and the rest of the country, the Chief Secretary had also directed the NHAI, to explore the possibility of using Lamber Ground near Toll Plaza Banihal alongside Srinagar-Jammu National Highway as truck-holding area
DC Ramban, Mussarat Islam was asked to monitor the progress of works regularly and share the status.