Additional 2-lane Ramban flyover to be opened for traffic in October

Ramban: The work on the additional two-lane viaduct, running parallel to the two-lane 1.08 km long Ramban flyover (viaduct) is likely to be completed by the end of September or by October beginning.

It will, hopefully, be opened for traffic by mid-October.

This was informed by the engineers of the construction company Gammon India Private Limited, engaged by the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI).

They said the girder-laying works near Jamia Masjid and Bowali Bazar Ramban were completed.

“Only concrete slab laying work on the last two girders besides other allied works on the additional two-lane viaduct on the Udhampur-Ramban section of the highway were remaining,” they said.